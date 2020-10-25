Truadvice LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 637,247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,504,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,802.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,884,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,462 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,605,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,783,000 after purchasing an additional 599,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,347,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

