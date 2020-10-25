Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 3,208 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,936,000 after buying an additional 2,680,649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,423,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average is $111.66. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

