Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 8,069 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,641,000 after purchasing an additional 393,632 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

