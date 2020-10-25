Truadvice LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45.

