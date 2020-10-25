Truadvice LLC Invests $221,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

