Truadvice LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after buying an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,388,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 97,606 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 77,173 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,748.8% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 73,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $86.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

