Truadvice LLC Invests $238,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $90.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $911,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

