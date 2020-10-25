Truadvice LLC Invests $248,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

