Truadvice LLC Invests $257,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 39,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day moving average is $171.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.