Truadvice LLC Invests $269,000 in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.88 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

