Truadvice LLC Invests $301,000 in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,973 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 248.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 lowered D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

