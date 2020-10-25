Truadvice LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

NYSE:MMC opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

