Truadvice LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $1,736,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $219,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 31,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $246,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

