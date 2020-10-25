Truadvice LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth $1,355,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Steris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Steris by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 198,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of STE stock opened at $187.54 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $192.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.50.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

