Truadvice LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,161 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $476,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 53.2% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,576 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,053,990 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $116,508,000 after acquiring an additional 108,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $668,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.