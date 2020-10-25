Truadvice LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

