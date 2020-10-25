Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 472,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after purchasing an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,943,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Shares of AON stock opened at $207.31 on Friday. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

