Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Truadvice LLC owned 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $481,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $55.19.

