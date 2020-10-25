Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 3.27% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RFAP opened at $51.15 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.