Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $306,000.

SHYD opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

