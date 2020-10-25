Truadvice LLC Purchases New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 703 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,572,000 after acquiring an additional 355,345 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 30.1% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 609,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 141,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $27,826,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ANSYS by 108.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 87,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $330.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $357.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

