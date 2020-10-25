Truadvice LLC Purchases New Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

KO stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

