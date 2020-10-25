Truadvice LLC Purchases Shares of 2,246 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 25,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

