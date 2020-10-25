Truadvice LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

