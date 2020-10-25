Truadvice LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $59.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.