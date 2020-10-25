Truadvice LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Hershey by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,796,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Hershey by 213.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after buying an additional 347,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 353.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,069,000 after buying an additional 343,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $146.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

