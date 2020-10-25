TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $315.15 million and $78.49 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007697 BTC on exchanges including Binance, CoinTiger, Bitso and Zebpay. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00094712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00231892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.40 or 0.01357585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00137784 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 315,082,810 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Koinex, Kuna, WazirX, Zebpay, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit and Bitso. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

