Truist Securiti Comments on HCI Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCI Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCI Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $403.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.32 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth $134,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

