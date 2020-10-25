Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRWH. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

TRWH opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $749.01 million, a P/E ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.89. Twin River Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $28.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRWH. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,826,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 243,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

