Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $348.11 Average PT from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.11.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.40. 128,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.64 and a 200 day moving average of $346.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $404.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

