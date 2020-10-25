UBS Group Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €92.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.50 ($95.88).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €72.95 ($85.82) on Thursday. Sixt SE has a one year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a one year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.04.

About Sixt SE (SIX2.F)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

