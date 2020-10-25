UBS Group Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €92.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.50 ($95.88).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €72.95 ($85.82) on Thursday. Sixt SE has a one year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a one year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.04.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

