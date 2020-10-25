UBS Group Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$475.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$422.00 to C$433.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$418.54.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

CP stock opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$432.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$403.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$361.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.