UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. VIVENDI SA/ADR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.