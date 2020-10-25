Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $235.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.