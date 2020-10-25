Ultimate Secure Cash Hits One Day Volume of $416.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $338,714.49 and approximately $416.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

