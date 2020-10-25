Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $31.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.63 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 13,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $418,184.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,324.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

