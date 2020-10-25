UniCredit’s (UNCRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

UNCRY stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

