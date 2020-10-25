Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE AUB opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.86.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.
About Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.
