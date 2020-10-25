Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE AUB opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,803,632.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,540.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.