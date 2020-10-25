Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Issues Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

NYSE:UNP opened at $188.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.04 and a 200 day moving average of $176.92. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

