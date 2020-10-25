United Bancshares Inc. OH (UBOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

United Bancshares Inc. OH has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get United Bancshares Inc. OH alerts:

Shares of UBOH opened at $19.25 on Friday. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 22.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.