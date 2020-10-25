United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,070 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 120.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

