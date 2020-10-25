United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $6.00. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 30,869 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 109.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

