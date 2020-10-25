Unity Software Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on October 28th (NYSE:U)

Unity Software’s (NYSE:U) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 28th. Unity Software had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $1,300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $52.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

U opened at $97.28 on Friday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $103.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

