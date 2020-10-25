ValuEngine Lowers Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of CRSR opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

