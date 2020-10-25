ValuEngine Lowers Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $187.75 million, a P/E ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.22. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.37 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 258,009 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

