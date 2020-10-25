VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.13

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.13 and traded as high as $34.00. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 37,273 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 396.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,028,000.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

