Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 9,216 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

