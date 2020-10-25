Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $156.05 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 9.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $156,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $330.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $335.65. The company has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

