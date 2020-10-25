Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Insider Sells $61,240.00 in Stock

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $61,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,790.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,480.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $59,300.00.

Shares of VAPO opened at $31.85 on Friday. Vapotherm Inc has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $814.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 39.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

