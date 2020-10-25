Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.67 and traded as low as $5.52. Velocys shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 2,904,177 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Velocys (LON:VLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

